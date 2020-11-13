Mary Charles Brown Salomone
Born in Pineville, Kentucky. Daughter of Charles McFarren and Mary Lee Brown. Passed away on November 11, 2020. She was a creative homemaker who inspired her family by keeping traditional values alive. Devoted parishioner of Sacred Heart Cathedral in Knoxville and was a member of the choir for 27 years with husband, Jerome, and additionally a member of several guilds. She was a beautiful person who loved to make everything beautiful around her. She made everyone around her feel loved and accepted. Winner of numerous beauty pageants in Kentucky, Miss Oak Ridge in 1960 and attended Cumberland College. She had a love of flowers, painting, animals and baking. Survived by her devoted and loving husband, Jerome, her daughters Maria Warren (Spencer), Allison Jenkins, step son Al Salomone and Mark Hughes, her grand children Lee Ann Mayes, Cole Jenkins, Austen, Liz and Will Salomone, Jared and Tessa Salomone, 2 great grandchildren, brother, Steve Brown (Susan), close cousin Kenneth Parsons and many other extended family members whom she loved dearly. Funeral services are Wednesday, Nov. 18. Rosary at 2:30, funeral Mass at 3pm or online at https://www.youtube.com/user/shcathedral
, interment immediately following at the columbarium at the Cathedral. In lieu of flowers donate to Alzheimer's Association
of TN or Catholic Charities of East Tennessee.