Mary Clements
Knoxville - Mary Catherine Bradley Clements age 78 of Knoxville, TN passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, April 4, 2020. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, lovingly known to her grandchildren as Dolly. She was a member of St. John Neumann Catholic Church, where she also volunteered for the church and school. Preceded in death by her parents, Lavinia & Francis Bradley. Survived by husband of 56 years, William J. Clements; sister, Eileen Henry (Wesley); sons, William F., Daniel J. (Tiffany) , and Matthew B. (Rachel); daughter, Chris -Ann Knoll (Alex) ; grandchildren, Landon and Camille Knoll, Colin and Noah Clements, Harrison and Anna Clements; several nieces, nephews, and the Wild Wings Tuesday Nighters. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Parkinson's Foundation. The family will have a private graveside service with a memorial service to follow at a later date.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 6 to Apr. 8, 2020