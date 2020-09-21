Mary "June" Coulter Walker Daniels
Maryville - Mary "June" Coulter Walker Daniels passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 20, 2020, and went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ in her heavenly home. "Short", as her family called her, was born on Four Dollar Row in Walland, Tennessee on March 24, 1930. When she was six years old her family moved to the farm at Coulter Bridge. She loved life on the farm with her sister and brothers and could often be found picking strawberries and fresh vegetables from the garden, especially tomatoes. She sometimes helped with getting the cows in, riding mules, playing in the hay loft, swimming in the river, and helping her mother clean house. Life was always busy and Sunday fun with the 26 Coulter cousins was a wonderful time for her and her family. June graduated from Walland High School, attended Maryville College, and completed her education at Knoxville Business College. She retired from Proffitt's Department Store in 1995 where she served as head of the accounting, accounts payable department, and was loved by all who worked under her. June was a member of First Baptist Church of Maryville, and formerly of Miller's Cove Baptist Church where she sang in the choir and served as the church clerk. While growing up she and her family attended Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. June was known as a loving wife, sister, step-mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend, and as a woman who was always faithful in her walk with the Lord. Many describe her as a precious lady, very giving and loving; a wonderful person who never said an unkind word about anyone. She was admired and loved by all who knew her. June enjoyed traveling, special family times, shopping till she dropped for just the right fashions, and working to keep her home decorated and in immaculate shape. She especially loved spending time with her best friend of 90 years, her sister Eileen. June is preceded in death by her parents, Andrew Houston Coulter and Anna Elizabeth Waters Coulter; her husband of 36 years, Gene Ross Walker; her husband of 20 years, Shirl Winford Daniels; and nephews Harold Andrew Coulter Jr. (Andy), Randy Thomas Lowe, and Dustin L. Shamblin. She is survived by her sister Eileen Coulter Lowe and brothers and sisters-in-law, Harold Andrew Coulter and Pat and Max Houston Coulter and Betty, all of Maryville; Sisters-in-law, Maxine Caughron Walker, also of Maryville and Elizabeth Walker French of Ft. Myers, Florida; Brother-in-law, Felix Daniels (Millie), Maryville, and Brother-in-law, Max Walker (Dixie) of Walland. Also survived by: Step-daughters, Gail Daniels Burns (Doug) and Bobbie Daniels Fields (Gary); Grandchildren, Lauren Fields Williamson (Caleb), Tyler Burns, Taylor Burns Jackson (Greg), Kristen Fields Sliger (Peyton). Six great-grandchildren. Special nieces and nephews: Linda Coulter Pace (Lynn), Terri Lowe Teague (Randy), Mike Houston Coulter (Jan), Bryan Max Coulter (Hollie), and Mike Lynn Shamblin (Terri). 9 Coulter great nieces and nephews and 10 great-greats. 11 Walker nieces and nephews and numerous great nieces and nephews. June Coulter Walker Daniels, "Aunt Short" loved life, her family, and most of all, her God. The Celebration of life service for June Daniels will be held in the Smith West Chapel on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at 7:00pm. The family and friends will assemble at West Miller's Cove Baptist Church Cemetery located at 308 W Millers Cove Rd, Walland, TN 37886 at 11:00am, Thursday, September 24, 2020 for the Interment. Memorial contributions may be made in June's name to Pleasant Grove Baptist Church @ 3736 Tuckaleechee Pike, Maryville, TN 37804. Friends may call at their convenience on Tuesday, September 22,2020 from 12;00pm until 5:00pm and on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 from 9:00am until service time at 7:00pm. Condolences may be shared at www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
. Arrangements by Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 983-1000.