Mary Craig
Loudon - Mary Katherine Craig, age 65 of Loudon, passed away Saturday August 10, 2019. Mary loved to attend car shows.
She is preceded in death by her parents; Dorsey and Wilma Rolen, and siblings; Junior Rolen and Doris Rolen.
Mary is survived by her husband; Garlin "Butch" Craig, daughter; Christy Craig, sisters, Patricia Snyder, Janice Teeters and husband Cliff, Dana Emery and husband Bob, Deb Rolen, brother; Larry Rolen and wife Frankie. By several nieces, nephews, and Jerri B. Ellison who was very special to Mary.
The family will receive friends Tuesday August 13, 2019 from 5-7 pm at Loudon Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at 7pm with Rev. Gary Cook and Rev. Adam Cook officiating. Graveside services will be held Wednesday August 14, 2019 at 11 am at Corinth Cemetery. Loudon Funeral Home and Cremations is honored to serve the Craig family.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 13, 2019