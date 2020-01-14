|
|
Mary (Murray) Davis
Louisville - Mary (Murray) Davis transitioned peacefully to heaven on Thursday, January 9, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was 92 years old. Her beloved late husband, William Edward Davis Jr., daughter Sylvia Murphy, sister Rosa Lee Britton, and grandson Larry Ellis Jr., preceded her in death.
"Mama Mary", as she was affectionately known, was born in Tignall, Georgia on August 5, 1927, to Ella Andrews Murray Burdine and Steve Murray. Mama Mary will be remembered by her numerous accomplishments and Proverbs 31 virtues. She was a woman of noble character worth far more than the rarest ruby. She graduated from Austin High School, in Knoxville Tennessee. She was known by her classmates as a brilliant, kind, and hardworking student.
One of her greatest joys was being a doting wife to her loving husband and raising their seven children: Edward, Sylvia, Ronald, Stanford, Rosella, Stephen, and Theodore. She was the matriarch of her family and a pillar in the Lyons View community. Mama Mary and "Papa Will" were referred to as "Mom and Dad" to many in the Lyons View Community. She also served as the Church Secretary and taught Sunday School class at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church. Mama Mary was known as the "Neighborhood Confidant". Her strength and joy were rooted deep in her relationship with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
Those left to cherish her memories include her beloved children, daughters-in-law, sixty-five grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, and a host of family and friends from all walks of life.
Mama Mary, you will forever be in our hearts. We love you!
Friday, January 17, 2020, family and friends may view Mrs. Davis from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Mount Olive Baptist Church 1601 Dandridge Ave, Knoxville, TN 37915.
Saturday, January 18, 2020, the family will receive friends from 12:30 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. with a Celebration of Life to follow at Mount Olive Baptist Church, 1601 Dandridge Avenue, Knoxville, TN, Reverend Jesse Williams, Pastor, Pastor Robert H. Sherrod, Officiant and Reverend Dr. Eric L. Leake, Eulogist. Interment will immediately follow at Highland Memorial Cemetery, Sutherland Avenue entrance, where a white dove release will conclude the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the William & Mary Davis Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization. The William and Mary Davis Foundation was founded in 2006 in honor of Papa Will & Mama Mary. It provides charitable support to those in need. Donations to the William & Mary Davis Foundation can be mailed to 401 South Carlton, Wheaton, IL 60187. Professional arrangements entrusted to Patton Funeral Home, Brian L. Buckmon, LFD 1-800-824-8283 or www.pattonfuneralhome1962.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 14 to Jan. 17, 2020