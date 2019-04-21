|
|
Mary DeVault Kennedy
Blaine, TN
Mary DeVault Kennedy- age 99, of Blaine, passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019. She was a member of Block Springs Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School for many years. Mrs. Kennedy was a retired teacher in Knox County and a graduate of Carson-Newman University. Mrs. Kennedy was active in the
community. She was a 50+ year member of Mascot #55 Order of Eastern Star, a past member of the Bonnie Kate Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, and the Grainger County Historical Society. She served as a past Blaine City Alderwoman and on the Grainger County Library Board, of which she was instrumental in
establishing a library in Blaine. Mrs. Kennedy is preceded in death by her parents, Truman & Ada DeVault; brothers, Luna, Newell, John, & O.D. DeVault; sisters, Reba Campbell & Blonde Mynatt; and son-in-law, Randy Blackburn. She is survived by her daughter, Andrea Blackburn, of Jasper; granddaughter, Amy (Eric) Tompkins, of Smyrna; grandson, Will Blackburn, of San Francisco; great-grandchildren, Theo & Gus Tompkins; sister, Imogene Shipe; and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 pm, Monday, April 22, 2019, at Bridges Funeral Home to be followed by funeral services officiated by Rev. Ron Mouser & Rev. Wayne Peace. Family and friends will meet at 10:45 am Tuesday at Lynnhurst Cemetery for an 11:00 am graveside service and interment. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made in her name to Knox County Retired Teachers Scholarship Foundation, c/o Lexa Hooten, KCRTA Scholarship Foundation, 716 Plainfield Rd, Knoxville, TN 37923. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2019