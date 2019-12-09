|
|
Mary Driskell Futral
Athens - Mary Driskell Futral, 86 of Athens, Tenn. passed on to her heavenly home on Thursday, December 5, 2019, at her residence. For all of her life, Mary loved God with all her heart as her first priority. Mary was born in Atlanta, Ga. to the late Rev. Earl Palmer and Myrtle Shelley Driskell. She was preceded in death by brother: Joseph "Buddy" Driskell and son-in-law: Daniel Fetzer, brother-in-law: H. A. Walker. Mary graduated from Trervecca Nazarene College in Nashville, Tenn. and marrried Scott Futral on August 16, 1957. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Athens, Tn. where she served as pianist and substitute organist for 60 years. She was a piano teacher for 40 years and served as an Algebra teacher at McMinn Co. High School. She was committed to her life as a wife, mother, and homemaker.
Survivors: Husband of 62 years: W. Scott Futral, Jr. of Athens, Tenn., son and daughter-in-law: Winfield Scott Futral, III and Linda Futral of Livermore, Ca., daughter: Mary Elizabeth (Beth) Fetzer of Hermitage, Tn., grandchildren: Ellie Fetzer, Taylor, Jonathan, and Isabel Futral, three brothers and sisters-in-law: Dick and Eleanor Driskell, Mack and Ernestine Driskell, and Paul Driskell, two sisters and brothers-in-law: Vivian Walker and Nancy and John Kane, sister-in-law: Travis Driskell, many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at First Baptist Church, 305 Ingleside Ave., Athens, Tenn. 37303 with Pastor Dr. Bill Henard officiating. Interment will follow in Cedar Grove Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 12:30P.M. - 2:00P.M. Sunday at First Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the Music Department of First Baptist Church, 305 Ingleside Ave., Athens, Tenn. 37303. Condolences may be sent to www.laycock-hobbs/notices/Mary-Futral.
Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home, Athens, Tenn. in charge of arrangements.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019