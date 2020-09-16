Mary Dykes

1/1
Knoxville - Mary Frances Dykes - of Knoxville went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at the age of 74. Mary loved her family, gardening, and tending to her roses. She especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. Attended Holston Baptist Church. Preceded in death by husband of 53 years, Roger Allen Dykes; and parents, John and Mary Booth. Survived by daughter, Robin (Tim) Harris; grandson, Tyler (Elisa) Harris and their children, Anna Kate, Della and Tucker Harris; granddaughters, Sarah (Dan) Quillen and Mae Beth Harris; brothers, John (Teresa) Booth, Jr., and Wayne (Betty) Booth; and sister, Betty Jo Pierce. The family will receive friends 12:00-2:00 PM Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Bridges Funeral Home with the funeral service at 2:00 PM officiated by Rev. Toby Downey and Rev. Tony Crisp followed by a procession to Asbury Cemetery for the interment. Pallbearers: Dan Quillen, Tyler Harris, Mark Harvey, Dennis Byrum, David Hoskins, Wayne Booth. Honorary pallbearers: John Booth Jr. and Tim Harris. The funeral service may be viewed securely on the Bridges Funeral Home website. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sep. 16 to Sep. 18, 2020.
