Mary E. Bartlett



Knoxville - Mary Euphemia Bartlett was born in Cape Breton Nova Scotia, Canada on October 25th, 1918. She departed this life Oct 21st, 2020, just 4 days before her 102nd birthday.



For the past 21 years, Mary enjoyed life in Knoxville, Tennessee where she was a wonderful servant of her Lord and member of New Vision Church, which she loved dearly.



Because she was a mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and great great grandmother to so many children, she had an array of affectionate nicknames depending upon which of her ten decades you were born into. However, to most she was lovingly called, Nana.



Nana's great loves were her God, her family, and her church. She was able to effortlessly quote many of the Psalms.



Mary was the very definition of a prayer warrior, praying daily, by name, for her family and all of the members of New Vision and their extended family and friends. She found joy in spending time with God and talking to him about those she loved.



Through prayer and writing letters, Nana loved people and supported her church's efforts to bring justice, aid, protection, and love to over 500 children whose lives were directly impacted by New Vision's ministry over the last 15 years through foster care and adoption.



While she often expressed a strong desire to go to live with her Lord, this time her body would succumb to age and Mary's will to go home would coincide with the will of God.



Though her body gave way to the physical demands placed upon it for over a century, her spirit and mind seemed to be renewed day by day through Bible study and mastering the daily newspaper's crossword puzzles, cryptoquotes, and jumble unscramble challenges.



Only God Himself could accurately account for the great number of people who were blessed and entered into the Kingdom of Heaven through the loving, caring, and sharing spirit of the amazing life of Mary. She was one of the most genuinely concerned prayer vessels God ever put on this earth.



Mary was preceded in death by her Husband, Reverend Leslie D. Bartlett, Father Daniel R. MacKinnon, Mother Mary MacKinnon, Brother Allan E. MacKinnon, Sister Marcie Hayden, and Sister Margaret MacKinnon.



Remaining to celebrate the wonderful life she lived are, Daughters Margaret Armenante (Richard) Brick, New Jersey, Marlene Sanderfur (Charles) Knoxville, Tennessee, and Hazel Lee Sultan (Michael) Pacific Palisades, California, Grandchildren Alexis Zanetti (Jason), Amanda Armenante (Justin), Frank Armenante (Janice), Damian Armenante, Monique Powell (Gary), Leslie Sanderfur (Deborah), Ethan Sanderfur (Cindy), Antrinese Sanderfur, Faith Sanderfur, Rodney Sanderfur, T.D. Sanderfur (Kinsey), Terreance Sanderfur (Katie), Kevin Sanderfur, Meita Vining, Matthew Sultan (Pansy), Alexander Sultan, twenty-two Great Grandchildren and one Great Great Grandchild.



A recorded celebration of Mary's life will be made available online through the New Vision Church website.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations in Nana's memory be sent to New Vision Church ensuring that her prayers for foster and adoptive children and teens continue to impact our community.



Please send donations to:



New Vision Church



7343 Middlebrook Pike



Knoxville, Tennessee 37909



or via the tithe.ly app (search for New Vision Church, Knoxville)









