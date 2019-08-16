|
Mary E. "Sis" Bennett
Knoxville - Mary "Sis" E. Bennett - age 93 of Knoxville passed away Tuesday, August 13, 2019. Sis was a wonderful person who loved to dance and is now dancing in Heaven with her family. She was the last of the nine children of Otto and Georgia Lewis to make it home to Heaven. She is survived by her daughter, Vickie (David) Bennett; grandchildren, Vonda (Jerry) Collins and Donovan (Joy) Hice; and great grandchildren, Sabrina Collins, Dalton Hice, and Shelby Hice. She is also survived by a host of family and friends. Family and friends will meet on Friday, August 16, 2019 at 1:45PM for a 2:00PM graveside service at Eastview Memorial Gardens with Rev. Justin Pratt officiating. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 16, 2019