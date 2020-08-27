Mary E. Taggart



Knoxville - Mary E. Taggart concluded her amazing life's journey on August 21, 2020 in Knoxville, Tennessee. She started that journey on May 11, 1930 as Cecil and Irene Stanley's youngest child in Cleveland, Ohio. In February of 1954, she married the love of her life and favorite fishing partner John (Jack) Taggart, who preceded her in death in 1993.



Mary enjoyed life as few could. She loved crafts and would always have a grand Christmas project every year, making countless wreaths, Christmas stars, colorful tissue bulbs, and the famous life-size Three Kings painted over the front door. Her joyous laugh was her trademark. No matter how large the room was or how many people were in it, you could always find Mary, just follow the laugh.



Above all else, was Mary's love of her family cottage at Key Harbour, Ontario, Canada. Known as The Island, it was where Mary came into her own; hosting guests, taking walks, and most of all, fishing. It was a rare day when Mary did not out fish those who were with her.



Mary worked at Sears for more than 20 years and ended her career there as a decorator. She really enjoyed helping others realize what was possible in their homes. There was one thing that her children and husband learned - if you borrowed her tape measure, you better put it back where you found it.



She was very active in the Helen J. Neeley PTA and was a precinct captain for many election cycles. She served as a director and later as Vice President for the Key Harbour Area Association.



Mary is survived by her three children Wesley Taggart (Elizabeth), Rebecca Brehmer (Robert), and Kelly Davis (Leonard); two grandchildren, Kevin Brehmer (Jill) and Quentin Davis; and 2 great-grandchildren that Mary received endless joy from, Logan and Craig Brehmer. She was preceded in death by her parents Cecil and Irene Stanley, and her two brothers Donald Stanley and William Stanley.



There will be a celebration of Mary's life when circumstance allows, but until then, please do not hesitate to raise a glass to her life and her memory.









