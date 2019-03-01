|
Mary Edith Johnson
Knoxville, TN
Mary E. "Lady" Cozart-Johnson, age 94, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at her home. She was born October 24, 1924 to James and Cora Love-Cozart in Emory Gap (Harriman, TN). She was a faithful member of Williams Chapel A.M.E. Zion Church in Emory Gap and later attended Speights Chapel A.M.E. Zion Church in Rockwood, TN until her health begin to decline. It was then, she moved to Knoxville with her daughter. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and aunt. She will be greatly missed!
Preceded in death by her granddaughter, Monique Rembert; her parents; stepfather: Rev. Robert Shepherd; five brothers, Paul, Curtis, Dewey, Cecil, John (Ruby) Cozart and three sisters, Ola Ashley, Oma Cozart and Lillian Sherman.
Left to cherish her loving memory: daughter, Marie Suttles of Riverdale GA and devoted daughter and caregiver, Cora Linson; devoted grandson: Barry Linson; great granddaughter Willow Linson, all of Knoxville, TN; brother, Eugene (Peggy) Cozart; devoted sister, Carolyn (Herbert) Griffin of Rockwood, TN; a host of loving nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, cousins, friends and special devoted cousin, Helen Roddy and devoted son-in-law, Frank Linson.
Saturday, March 2, 2019, A Celebration of Life, Love and Legacy will begin at 12:00 p.m. at Williams Chapel A.M.E. Zion Church, 402 Old Valley Road, Harriman, TN. Reverend R.T, Smith officiating. Flowers may be delivered to the church the morning of the service. Professional arrangements entrusted to Patton Funeral Home, Brian L. Buckmon, LFD 1-800-824-8283 or www.pattonfuneralhome1962.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 1, 2019