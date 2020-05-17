|
Mary Edmonds
Maryville - Mary Ann Watson Edmonds, 85, of Maryville, loving wife, mom, Nana, sister, and friend went home to be with her Lord and Savior Thursday morning May 14, 2020. She died peacefully at home with family by her side. A servant to all and a great cook, she will be dearly missed. Mary Ann was retired from ORNL where she was a security guard at K25. She took great pride in having worked there. She began her career as a Meter Maid for the Knoxville Police Department and often shared great stories of her time there. She is preceded in death by her loving husband WWII hero Master Sergeant Roddie Edmonds, Righteous Among the Nations; parents, Charles and Marease Watson; brothers, CB and Donald Watson; sisters, Sondra Kennedy and Aretta Watson; infant brother Harold Watson, special friends Glenn and Doris Grubb and Ed and Ethel Tallman. She is lovingly remembered by sons Mike Edmonds and Rev. Chris Edmonds (Regina); grandchildren Alicia McGinnis (Steve); Kristen Wilson (Jed); Lauren Mathews (Ray); great grandchildren Austin Burchell; Haylee Wilson; Lilly McGinnis; Hagen Wilson; Maylee Mathews; Holden Wilson; Mollee Mathews; Ruthie Wilson; Roderick Mathews; sister Brenda Watson; several nieces and nephews. Thank you to special care givers Destiny, Shanda, Heather, Jackque, and Iva. Due to COVID-19, the family will have a private graveside service with Rev. Chris Edmonds and Rev. Gary Smith officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Mary Ann's memory to YOKE Youth Ministries, P.O. Box 3492, Knoxville, Tennessee 37927. Condolences may be left at www.weaverfuneralservices.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 17, 2020