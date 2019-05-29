|
|
Mary Elaine Warren
Knoxville, TN
Mary (Elaine) Warren, age 78, passed away May 27, 2019, peacefully at home. She was a loving and devoted mother. She was a retired hairdresser. She was a member of Bookwalter United Methodist Church. Preceded in death by husband, Melvin Warren; daughter, Julie Tharpe; mother, Lillian Ellis; stepfather, Charles Ellis. Survivors includes son and daughter-in-law, Jason (April) Warren, Knoxville; grandsons: Craig (Tiffany) Warren, Knoxville, Daniel (Heather) Warren, Knoxville, Bradley Warren, Knoxville, Joshua (Katie), California, Tyler Warren, Knoxville. Six great grandchildren all of Knoxville. The family will receive friends Wednesday, from 6-8 pm at Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home, 2300 Adair Drive, Knoxville, TN 37918. Family and friends will meet at Lynnhurst Cemetery on Thursday, at 11 am for the graveside service. Pallbearers are: Craig, Daniel, Bradley and Joshua Warren. Condolences may be offered at www.berrylynnhurst.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 29 to May 30, 2019