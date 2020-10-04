Mary Eleanor Fauver Davis
Mary Eleanor Fauver Davis (Nell), age 95, died peacefully at home on October 2, 2020. Born in Baton Rouge, LA on July 7, 1925, she attended the Louisiana State Laboratory School, the Louisiana State University and was an active member of the Kappa Delta Sorority and ROTC program. A class valedictorian and as a "Beauty" at LSU, Nell there met and later married William Whitlow Davis (Bill) in 1943 while stationed in Ft. Smith, AK. After WWII, they settled in Knoxville, TN in 1945 and became one of the earliest members of the Sequoyah Hills Presbyterian Church. Nell was founding member and past president of the Gardeners Garden Club, former president of Knoxville Women's Bar Auxiliary, and member of the Akima Club of Knoxville.
In addition to her passion for gardening, Nell was an ardent reader. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, knitting, tennis, bowling and traveling with her husband during their marriage of 73 years. Nell was a people person and loved time with friends and family. Christmas was her favorite season of year and her famous pralines were eagerly anticipated by all. Nell was beautiful inside and out and almost too generous to a fault. Our Mom will be greatly missed by everyone who knew her.
Nell was preceded in death by her parents William Nelson Fauver and Mary Eleanor Dalrymple, brother William Dalrymple Fauver, husband William Whitlow Davis, sons William Whitlow Davis, Jr., and Jere Fauver Davis. She is survived by children Wendell Stuart Davis (Takeyla), Mary Nell Davis Farmer (Chuck), Cindy Davis Cook (John); 11 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren and 6 nieces and nephews.
The family will hold a private service followed by interment at Highland Memorial Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Sequoyah Hills Presbyterian Church 3700 Keowee Ave. Knoxville, TN 37919. Online condolences may be made at www.rosemortuary.com
.