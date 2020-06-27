Mary Elizabeth Abbott
Knoxville - Abbott, Mary Elizabeth, age 76, of Knoxville, died on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Mary was a very loving Christian momma who enjoyed good food, visiting with her friends and family, sharing lots of smiles and laughter. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Hubert Abbott and Robert Marine; mom, Anna Spurling, sister, Barbara Spurling, and niece Kristie Spurling. She is survived by her daughter, Mona (Randy) Inman; son, Jeff (Judy) Abbott; grandchildren, Colby and Carter; brother, Kenneth Spurling. Friends may Call at Convenience from 9:00 am until 4:00 pm Monday, June 29, 2020 at Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel. Family and friends will gather at 9:45 am Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Central Point Cemetery in Rockford, TN for a 10:00 am graveside service with Pastor Doug Inman officiating. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
Knoxville - Abbott, Mary Elizabeth, age 76, of Knoxville, died on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Mary was a very loving Christian momma who enjoyed good food, visiting with her friends and family, sharing lots of smiles and laughter. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Hubert Abbott and Robert Marine; mom, Anna Spurling, sister, Barbara Spurling, and niece Kristie Spurling. She is survived by her daughter, Mona (Randy) Inman; son, Jeff (Judy) Abbott; grandchildren, Colby and Carter; brother, Kenneth Spurling. Friends may Call at Convenience from 9:00 am until 4:00 pm Monday, June 29, 2020 at Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel. Family and friends will gather at 9:45 am Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Central Point Cemetery in Rockford, TN for a 10:00 am graveside service with Pastor Doug Inman officiating. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.