Mary Elizabeth Abbott
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Elizabeth Abbott

Knoxville - Abbott, Mary Elizabeth, age 76, of Knoxville, died on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Mary was a very loving Christian momma who enjoyed good food, visiting with her friends and family, sharing lots of smiles and laughter. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Hubert Abbott and Robert Marine; mom, Anna Spurling, sister, Barbara Spurling, and niece Kristie Spurling. She is survived by her daughter, Mona (Randy) Inman; son, Jeff (Judy) Abbott; grandchildren, Colby and Carter; brother, Kenneth Spurling. Friends may Call at Convenience from 9:00 am until 4:00 pm Monday, June 29, 2020 at Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel. Family and friends will gather at 9:45 am Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Central Point Cemetery in Rockford, TN for a 10:00 am graveside service with Pastor Doug Inman officiating. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Calling hours
09:00 - 04:00 PM
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
Send Flowers
JUN
30
Graveside service
09:45 AM
Central Point Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
(865) 523-2121
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved