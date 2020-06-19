Mary Elizabeth Butterworth
Maryville - Mary Elizabeth Butterworth, age 98 of Maryville, passed away peacefully Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Shannondale of Maryville. "Butter", as friends called her, was very talented at anything she set her mind to, loved nature and traveling, but was happiest being with her family and doing things for others. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 53 years, Chester; great-grandson, Andrew David Shunk; parents, Joseph and Volney Lawson; two brothers, Gene and Joe.

Survivors include son, Hazen and wife, Jane; granddaughter, Lori Gwyn (Shawn) Shunk; grandson, David (Becca); 4 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-granddaughter; sister-in-law, Joy (Ted) Bole; nieces and nephews.

Friends may call at your convenience at McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home on Monday, June 22 from 8:00 AM-4:00 PM and Tuesday, June 23 from 8 AM-10:00 AM. Family and friends will meet at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Grandview Pavilion for a funeral service with Eric Brokala officiating.

The family wishes to express their deep gratitude to her caregivers at Shannondale for their loving and supportive care.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her name to Friends of the Smokies, P.O. Box 1660, Kodak, TN 37764.

www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
22
Calling hours
08:00 - 04:00 PM
McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home Inc
JUN
23
Calling hours
08:00 - 10:00 AM
McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home Inc
JUN
23
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Grandview Pavilion
Funeral services provided by
McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home Inc
220 W Broadway Ave
Maryville, TN 37801
(865) 982-6812
