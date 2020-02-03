|
|
Mary Elizabeth Donovan
Knoxville - Mary Elizabeth Donovan, a master's degree graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Nursing and a longtime nurse and nurse practitioner at the both UT Medical Center and the Massachusetts General Hospital, died from complications of heart surgery on January 22, 2020.
The daughter of Donald Donovan and Pauline Edna Hensley, she was born in Norman, Oklahoma in 1944. She grew up in California, but graduated from Mankato State College in Mankato, MN with a B.S. in Nursing.
Her first nursing job as a graduate was at the famous Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts. She wanted to "see the country" before returning to California to settle down. She stayed in Boston for thirteen years. She and another nurse bought on the Public TV auction the first house renovated on the pioneering TV show "This Old House."
In 1987 she moved to Knoxville, TN to study for a graduate degree. At the UT College of Nursing she earned a master's degree in Nursing and became a nurse practitioner.
Mary's first job in Knoxville was in pre-natal care at the Knox County Health Department. Mary next got a job in cancer nursing at the University of Tennessee Medical Center, the one "teaching hospital" in Knoxville. As a nurse practitioner, her job was to assist a gynecological oncologist. Later she worked in the Cancer Department's Clinical Trials office. She retired from the UT Medical Center in 2008.
During her years in Knoxville, Mary's passion was folk music and contemporary acoustic music. She joined the Board of Jubilee Community Arts. She also represented Jubilee Community Arts on the Board of Community Shares. She served as the programmer and DJ of Jubilee Community Arts' Sunday radio show on WUOT, "Live at Laurel," broadcasting a 20-minute excerpt from a recent concert at the Laurel Theater, plus a selection of music by other artists who had appeared there.
In retirement Mary spent five years in Japan teaching English to college graduates at the Rissho Kosei-kai seminary for the future staff of that Buddhist group. She also taught "Physical Assessment" to nursing graduate students at St. Luke's College of Nursing in Tokyo. She was active in CWAJ, and in the Tokyo Unitarian Fellowship.
On her return to Knoxville, Mary joined the International Friends Club of Tennessee, and the "Singing Seniors" at the John T. O'Connor Senior Citizens Center. In addition, Mary was invited to join the Schola Choir at the Holy Ghost Roman Catholic Church on N. Central Ave.
Mary is survived by her spouse, her brother Sean Donovan of Sedona, AZ, her sister Dolores Neeley of San Ramon, CA, many cousins with whom she grew up in California, and her nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held at the Westside Unitarian Universalist Church on Saturday, Feb. 15 at 2 p.m. Donations in Mary Donovan's name may be made to the "Music Fund" of the Westside Unitarian Universalist Church, 616 Fretz Road, Farragut, TN 37934.
