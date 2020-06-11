Mary Elizabeth Gagle
Knoxville - Mary Elizabeth Gagle age 86 of Knoxville, TN passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Services will be scheduled at a later date. For updates and to sign the online registry visit www.gentrygriffey.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 11 to Jun. 14, 2020.