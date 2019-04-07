Services
Berry Highland West
9913 SHERRILL BLVD
Knoxville, TN 37932
(865) 693-9547
Mary Elizabeth "M.E." Hill

Kingsland , GA

Mary Elizabeth "M.E." Hill, age 9 of Kingsland, Georgia went to be with her Savior on Sunday, March 31, 2019. M.E. loved all animals and nature especially birds, playing golf, fishing, an all-around outdoors girl. M.E. enjoyed reading, karate lessons and she was also very artistic, enjoying painting, drawing, and a variety of crafts. She enjoyed attending Freedom House Church when visiting her family in Knoxville, Tennessee. M.E. is preceded in death by her great grandparents, Noah and Mary Frances Goode, Charles and Mary Alice Weaver, Charles and Mary Kate Gibson, Fred and Mary Jane Hill; grandfather John Hill. M.E. is survived by her loving parents, Sean and Kristin Weaver Hill; brothers, Thomas and Jack Hill; grandparents, Andy and Janet Weaver, and Norma Hill; aunts, Stephanie Cobb and Kelly Trussell; Uncles, Michael Weaver and Joel Trussell; cousin and best friend Kathryn Cobb; Cousins, Eli and Josh Trussell and many extended family and friends. Receiving of friends will be Tuesday, April 9, 2019 from 5:00 pm to 7 pm at Berry Highland West, 9913 Sherrill Blvd, Knoxville, TN 37912. Funeral will follow at 7:00 pm with Pastor Seth London officiating. Graveside service will be 11:00 am Wednesday April 10, 2019 at Berry Highland West Cemetery. Condolences may be offered at www.BerryHighlandWest.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2019
