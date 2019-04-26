Services
several years, and also previously served as organist at Corryton Baptist Church. She was an associate member of Rutherford Memorial United Methodist Church. Mary lived a long and fruitful life, loved traveling and taking long motorcycle trips in the past with her husband and a group of their friends. Preceded in death by husband, Clun Longmire; sister, Maxine Hamilton; parents, Edgar and Hattie Hamilton; and granddaughter, Lara Ann Neubert. Survived by daughters, Jane (Dennis) Neubert, Ann (Bill) Herron; grandchildren, Alex Neubert, Lucas (Rebekah) Neubert, Julie (Marcus) Kerber, and Nick (Jeannette) Herron; great grandchildren, Spencer Neubert, Kaleigh Neubert, Kaiden Neubert, Brian Preston, Madyson Herron, Jacob Herron, Drake Kerber, and Caden Kerber. The family would like to thank the staff of Elmcroft at Halls for their care and comfort during her final weeks. The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 PM Sunday, April 28, 2019, at Bridges Funeral Home followed by the funeral service at 7:00 PM with Rev. Steve Doyal and Rev. Bill Heustess officiating. Family and friends will meet 10:45 AM on Monday at Greenwood Cemetery for an 11:00 AM graveside service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mouth of Richland Baptist Church, 1115 Indian Ridge Rd, Blaine, TN 37709 or Rutherford Memorial United Methodist Church, 7815 Corryton Rd, PO Box 96, Corryton, TN 37721. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2019
