1/1
Mary Elizabeth Potter
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Elizabeth Potter

Knoxville - Mary Elizabeth Potter, born September 19, 1931, went to be with her Lord and Savior on October 18, 2020.

Preceded in death by her husband, Arnold Potter; daughters, Kathy Thacker Gregg and Melissa Potter Hipsher; son, Carl Potter; grandson, Steven Yazdik; five brothers, 2 sisters and special friend, Gary Lusk.

Mary is survived by son, Steve (June) Thacker; daughters, Phyllis Lusk (John Duncan) and Marilyn Hyde; special friends, Don Hyde and Don Lytle; grandchildren, Gary (Tammy) Lusk, Sherry (Jeff) Trentham, Angie Johnson, Steve (Gina) Thacker, Pam (Wally) Brock, Jennifer (Michael) Hicks, Jeremy (Jennifer) Gregg, Lauren (Josh) Bauer, Isaac Hipsher; great-grandchildren, Grayson, Barrett, Lila Bauer, Waverly Lusk, Kimberly Newman, Justin Fox, Katie Farmer, Lori Lily, Luke Trentham, Tyler Johnson, Finley Thacker, Kennedy and Karson Brock, Ryan, Zachary and McKensie Marbaugh, Sidney, Payton and Alex Gregg; and one great-great-grandchild, Collyn Trentham.

Mary was a devoted Christian who loved all her family and her church family dearly. She loved to sit around her living room and laugh and share stories and pictures about her life journey. She left her loving spirit in the hearts of all who knew her.

The family wishes to thank Mary's brother and sister-in-law, Frank and Connie Potter for all the love and care they have shown her all her life, especially the last few years.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 24, 2020 from 1:00 to 2:30 pm at Sherwood Chapel and Memorial Gardens, 3176 Airport Highway, Alcoa, TN. A Chapel service will follow at 2:30 pm. The family requests that face coverings be worn.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Lonsdale United Methodist Church, 3002 Galbraith St., Knoxville, TN 37921.

Family and friends can share condolences online at www.sherwoodchapel.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 20 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Visitation
01:00 - 02:30 PM
Sherwood Chapel and Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
OCT
24
Service
02:30 PM
Sherwood Chapel and Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sherwood Chapel and Memorial Gardens
3176 Airport Highway
Alcoa, TN 37701
8659702955
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sherwood Chapel and Memorial Gardens

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved