Mary Elizabeth Potter
Knoxville - Mary Elizabeth Potter, born September 19, 1931, went to be with her Lord and Savior on October 18, 2020.
Preceded in death by her husband, Arnold Potter; daughters, Kathy Thacker Gregg and Melissa Potter Hipsher; son, Carl Potter; grandson, Steven Yazdik; five brothers, 2 sisters and special friend, Gary Lusk.
Mary is survived by son, Steve (June) Thacker; daughters, Phyllis Lusk (John Duncan) and Marilyn Hyde; special friends, Don Hyde and Don Lytle; grandchildren, Gary (Tammy) Lusk, Sherry (Jeff) Trentham, Angie Johnson, Steve (Gina) Thacker, Pam (Wally) Brock, Jennifer (Michael) Hicks, Jeremy (Jennifer) Gregg, Lauren (Josh) Bauer, Isaac Hipsher; great-grandchildren, Grayson, Barrett, Lila Bauer, Waverly Lusk, Kimberly Newman, Justin Fox, Katie Farmer, Lori Lily, Luke Trentham, Tyler Johnson, Finley Thacker, Kennedy and Karson Brock, Ryan, Zachary and McKensie Marbaugh, Sidney, Payton and Alex Gregg; and one great-great-grandchild, Collyn Trentham.
Mary was a devoted Christian who loved all her family and her church family dearly. She loved to sit around her living room and laugh and share stories and pictures about her life journey. She left her loving spirit in the hearts of all who knew her.
The family wishes to thank Mary's brother and sister-in-law, Frank and Connie Potter for all the love and care they have shown her all her life, especially the last few years.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 24, 2020 from 1:00 to 2:30 pm at Sherwood Chapel and Memorial Gardens, 3176 Airport Highway, Alcoa, TN. A Chapel service will follow at 2:30 pm. The family requests that face coverings be worn.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Lonsdale United Methodist Church, 3002 Galbraith St., Knoxville, TN 37921.
Family and friends can share condolences online at www.sherwoodchapel.com
.