Mary Elizabeth "Bill" Rouse
Mary Elizabeth "Bill" Rouse

Sharps Chapel - Mary Elizabeth (Bill) Rouse-age 83 of Sharps Chapel passed away Monday, August 3, 2020 at Willow Ridge Center. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and friend to many. Mary was a long time member of the Union County Home Demonstration Club, a member of the former Blazing Star Chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star and was a cook at Sharps Chapel Elementary School for several years where she treated all the children as her own and also worked at the Union County Senior Citizens Center. Mary was preceded in death by her father Clifford Parker who died in a mining accident when she was a baby, mother, Relda Hopper Parker Bryant, loving husband, James W. (Jim) Rouse and granddaughter, Jessica Rouse, brother-in-law, Bitt Rouse and grandmother, Emma Williams.

She is survived by son, Clifford Rouse, daughter, Phyllis Tharpe and husband, Donald, granddaughter Mindy Grimm and husband Joe, grandson, Donnie Tharpe, former daughter-in-law, Kathy Rouse.

The family will receive friends 5-7 P.M. Wednesday, August 5, 2020 with funeral service to follow at 7 P.M. Wednesday, Cooke-Campbell Mortuary Chapel, Rev. John Thomas Williams officiating. Interment 11 A.M. Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Taylors Grove Cemetery, Sharps Chapel. Family and friends will meet at the cemetery by 10:45 A.M. Pallbearers: Danny Collins, Mike Collins, Stanley Williams, Wayne Beason, Ronale Collins, Bea Bub Munsey. Arrangements by Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
