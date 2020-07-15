Mary Ella Miller Bullis
Lenoir City - Mary Ella Miller Bullis, age 73 of Lenoir City passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. Mary Ella was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was preceded in death by her parents. Survived by her husband of 52 years, Ronald Bullis; son and daughter-in-law, Tommy and Jenny Bullis; grandson, Eli Bullis; granddaughter, Addi Bullis; several sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Saturday, July 18th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. in the Click Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Gene Hurley will officiate. Burial will be in the Lakeview Cemetery. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com