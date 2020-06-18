Mary Ellen "Lefty" GloverMary Ellen "Lefty" Glover, was born to John and Hattie Glover, March 10, 1926 and departed this life, June 11, 2020.Preceded in death by many loved ones, to include her parents, siblings, and a host of friends and loved ones.Mary was a faithful employee of the Hyatt Regency Knoxville until her retirement.She leaves to cherish her memory, Caregivers, devoted niece and nephew, Gloria Moulden and John Moulden; great nieces and nephew, Tonia (Michael) Mostella, Johnnetta, John (Krystal) Moulden and a host of great-great, and great-great-great nieces and nephews.Out of respect for Mary's final wishes, the family will hold a private graveside service in her honor. As the days and nights go by, please keep the family in your prayers.Final arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY