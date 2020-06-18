Mary Ellen "Lefty" Glover
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Ellen "Lefty" Glover

Mary Ellen "Lefty" Glover, was born to John and Hattie Glover, March 10, 1926 and departed this life, June 11, 2020.

Preceded in death by many loved ones, to include her parents, siblings, and a host of friends and loved ones.

Mary was a faithful employee of the Hyatt Regency Knoxville until her retirement.

She leaves to cherish her memory, Caregivers, devoted niece and nephew, Gloria Moulden and John Moulden; great nieces and nephew, Tonia (Michael) Mostella, Johnnetta, John (Krystal) Moulden and a host of great-great, and great-great-great nieces and nephews.

Out of respect for Mary's final wishes, the family will hold a private graveside service in her honor. As the days and nights go by, please keep the family in your prayers.

Final arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY

www.jarnigansmortuary.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
2823 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37914
865-524-5575
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved