Mary Ellen Stiles
Clinton, TN
Mary Cowan Stiles (nee Gaylor) passed away February 26 at Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge. She drove a school bus for the city of Oak Ridge for 31 years and was an avid bowler. She is preceded in death by her parents Parnick and Ella Gaylor (nee Ridenour),
husbands Fred M. Cowan and Charles Stiles; brothers Clyde, Claude, Dennis, Quentin and Avon Gaylor; sisters Cleda Goins, Marie Parrott, and Gwyneth Goins; nephew Delano Parrott; nieces Janet Overton and Sue Boyd. She is survived by her daughter Barbara Cowan Sears and husband Thomas Sears; son Michael Cowan and wife Vicky Cowan; granddaughters Tiffany Hamilton, Jana Murrell and husband Wesley Murrell, April Clark and husband Frank Clark, and Jennifer Cowan; great grandson Trenton Murrell and great granddaughter Morgan Murrell. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews and very dear friends. The family will receive friends on Friday, March 1, 2019 from 5 - 7pm at Weatherford Mortuary. The funeral will follow in the chapel at 7pm. Family and friends will meet on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Bakers Forge Memorial Cemetery in Lafollette for a graveside service. Rev. Teresa Atkins McClure will officiate at both services. An online guest book can be signed at www.weatherfordmortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 1, 2019