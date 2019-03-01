Services
Weatherford Mortuary
158 S Jefferson Cir
Oak Ridge, TN 37830
(865) 482-2464
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Weatherford Mortuary
158 S Jefferson Cir
Oak Ridge, TN 37830
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
7:00 PM
Weatherford Mortuary
158 S Jefferson Cir
Oak Ridge, TN 37830
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Bakers Forge Memorial Cemetery
Lafollette, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Stiles
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Ellen Stiles

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary Ellen Stiles Obituary
Mary Ellen Stiles

Clinton, TN

Mary Cowan Stiles (nee Gaylor) passed away February 26 at Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge. She drove a school bus for the city of Oak Ridge for 31 years and was an avid bowler. She is preceded in death by her parents Parnick and Ella Gaylor (nee Ridenour),

husbands Fred M. Cowan and Charles Stiles; brothers Clyde, Claude, Dennis, Quentin and Avon Gaylor; sisters Cleda Goins, Marie Parrott, and Gwyneth Goins; nephew Delano Parrott; nieces Janet Overton and Sue Boyd. She is survived by her daughter Barbara Cowan Sears and husband Thomas Sears; son Michael Cowan and wife Vicky Cowan; granddaughters Tiffany Hamilton, Jana Murrell and husband Wesley Murrell, April Clark and husband Frank Clark, and Jennifer Cowan; great grandson Trenton Murrell and great granddaughter Morgan Murrell. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews and very dear friends. The family will receive friends on Friday, March 1, 2019 from 5 - 7pm at Weatherford Mortuary. The funeral will follow in the chapel at 7pm. Family and friends will meet on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Bakers Forge Memorial Cemetery in Lafollette for a graveside service. Rev. Teresa Atkins McClure will officiate at both services. An online guest book can be signed at www.weatherfordmortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now