Mary Ellen Taylor
Corryton - Mary Ellen Taylor- age 102, of Corryton, passed away on Sunday, September 15, 2019. She was a long-time member of John Sevier Baptist Church. Mary was a wonderful person and known as "Mimi" to many whom she cared for. She was preceded in death by her husband, Arnold Ross Taylor; and son, Ronald Jack Taylor. She is survived by her daughter, Dawn (Hugh) Laxton; niece, Monna Gail Maples; and special companion, Hannah. She is also survived by a host of family and friends. The family would like to express they're thanks to Amedisys hospice for their exceptional care during this time. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Bridges Funeral Home. Family and friends will meet at Roseberry Cemetery on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at 1:45 PM for a 2:00 PM graveside service. Bridges Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2019