|
|
Mary Evelyn Frei
Knoxville - Mary Evelyn Frei, age 78 of Knoxville, passed away peacefully July 14, 2019. She graduated from Young High School and continued on to Tennessee School of Beauty. Mary Evelyn worked for many years as a hairdresser until retirement. She was a longtime and active member of New Salem United Methodist Church including UMW, UMYF and doing many special and generous things for children. Mary Evelyn was a Five Star Woman of the UMW unit. Her hobbies included reading, movies, antiques, Hallmark and baking. She loved to bake for anyone who needed a cake or cookies but especially for her NSUMW Bazaar, Bonnie Kate Fun Night, Wesley House and Wesley House Foundation. Preceded in death by her parents, George and Mary Sayne; husband, Owen David Frei; brother, Bobby Sayne. Survived by sister, Betty (Ben) McCammon; sister in-law, Jody Sayne; nieces, Cindy (Rick) Shepard, Tammy McCammon; nephew, Frank (Carolyn) McCammon; great nieces, Evelyn and Ashlyn; great nephews, Garrison and Donovan; many friends from church, her Hallmark Volunteer local club and her caring neighbors. The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Caris Healthcare for the dedicated and loving care they provided to Mary Evelyn. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 17th, from 10-12 noon at Berry Highland South. Funeral service will follow with Dr. David Lord officiating. Interment will immediately follow in the funeral home cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to New Salem United Methodist Church, 1220 Tipton Station Road, Knoxville, TN 37920. Expressions of sympathy may be offered at www.berryhighlandsouth.com
Berry Highland South
9010 E Simpson Road
Knoxville, TN 37920
865-573-7300
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from July 16 to July 17, 2019