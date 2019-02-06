|
|
Mary Evelyn Morrisette Hagood
Knoxville, TN
Mary Evelyn Morrisette Hagood joined her parents in heaven on February 2, 2019. She was born in 1930, in East Tennessee, living in Kingsport her early years and in Knoxville for most of her adult life. She was preceded in death by her parents John James Morrisette and Mary Mooney Morrisette.
Mary was a devoted and loving wife and mother. She was a strong, progressive woman who cherished her family above all else. She loved to cook and was always the first to bring her famous muffins or marinated mushrooms to a friend in need. She was bright, possessed a sharp sense of humor and led all facets of her life with dignity and grace.
Mary was a longtime member of Cedar Springs Presbyterian Church and an active volunteer with Akima, Knoxville Symphony League, Knoxville Bar Auxiliary, Teen Board, Children's Hospital, the Dogwood Arts Festival and Knoxville Museum of Art.
Mary is survived by her loving husband of 67 years Lewis; sons, Rusty, Greg and his wife Barbara; daughter Vicki and husband Bob; grandchildren: Victoria, Chelsea, Jackson, Ava, and Charlotte.
The family thank the loving staff at NHC and Visiting Angels especially Cathy and Meredith, The family will receive friends from 5:00 - 6:30pm on Thursday, February 7 at Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel, 6200 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919, immediately followed by a memorial service with Chaplain Dawson officiating. There will be a private burial service for the family the following day.
In Lieu of Flowers: Morrisette's Chapel c/o Tammy Gibson 732 Thorps Chapel Road Rogersville TN 37857 or Heartland Chamber Music, heartlandchambermusic.org
Arrangements by Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel.
