Services
Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel
6200 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37919
(865) 588-8578
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel
6200 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37919
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
6:30 PM
Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel
6200 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37919
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Hagood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Evelyn Morrisette Hagood


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary Evelyn Morrisette Hagood Obituary
Mary Evelyn Morrisette Hagood

Knoxville, TN

Mary Evelyn Morrisette Hagood joined her parents in heaven on February 2, 2019. She was born in 1930, in East Tennessee, living in Kingsport her early years and in Knoxville for most of her adult life. She was preceded in death by her parents John James Morrisette and Mary Mooney Morrisette.

Mary was a devoted and loving wife and mother. She was a strong, progressive woman who cherished her family above all else. She loved to cook and was always the first to bring her famous muffins or marinated mushrooms to a friend in need. She was bright, possessed a sharp sense of humor and led all facets of her life with dignity and grace.

Mary was a longtime member of Cedar Springs Presbyterian Church and an active volunteer with Akima, Knoxville Symphony League, Knoxville Bar Auxiliary, Teen Board, Children's Hospital, the Dogwood Arts Festival and Knoxville Museum of Art.

Mary is survived by her loving husband of 67 years Lewis; sons, Rusty, Greg and his wife Barbara; daughter Vicki and husband Bob; grandchildren: Victoria, Chelsea, Jackson, Ava, and Charlotte.

The family thank the loving staff at NHC and Visiting Angels especially Cathy and Meredith, The family will receive friends from 5:00 - 6:30pm on Thursday, February 7 at Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel, 6200 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919, immediately followed by a memorial service with Chaplain Dawson officiating. There will be a private burial service for the family the following day.

In Lieu of Flowers: Morrisette's Chapel c/o Tammy Gibson 732 Thorps Chapel Road Rogersville TN 37857 or Heartland Chamber Music, heartlandchambermusic.org

Arrangements by Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel. Online condolences at www.rosemortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.