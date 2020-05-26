|
|
Mary Evelyn Trentham Christopher
Mary Evelyn Trentham Christopher, age 92, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020. She was a member of Meadow View Baptist Church, Knoxville. Mary also attended Reformata Baptist Church on Chapman Highway in Knoxville. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 60 years, James A. Christopher. Her survivors include: son, Darrell Dennis Christopher, Sr. and wife Charlotte; daughter, Linda Carroll; grandsons, (Darrell) Christopher, Jr., (Kenny) Christopher and wife Sue Ann, and Brian K. Christopher and wife Melissa; great-grandchildren, Elizabeth and Benjamin Christopher; brother, Eugene Carver; nieces, Sandra Carver, Jeannie Gale and husband Chris; and daughter-in-law, Linda Faye Christopher. Graveside service 11 AM Friday at Highland South Cemetery, with Claude Ramsey officiating. Family and friends may call at their convenience Thursday 3PM-6:30 PM at Atchley Funeral Home Seymour 122 Peacock Court, Seymour, TN 37865. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 26 to May 27, 2020