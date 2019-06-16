|
|
Mary Evelyn Woody, age 80 of Sweetwater, passed away Friday, June 14, 2019.
Mrs. Woody is preceded in death by her children; Doug and Mike Woody, parents; Cad and Betty Phillips, sisters; Myrtle Dawson, Irene Nix, Blanche Simmons, brothers; Nathan Phillips and Cad Phillips Jr., and by special friend Muriel Edgemon.
Evelyn is survived by her daughter; Teresa Holland, son; James Woody and wife Tiffany, Grandchildren; April Miller and husband Marshall, Tiffany Holland, Joe Holland and wife Lauren, Emily Letner, and Blaine Woody, great-grandchildren; Will Miller, Skyler Holland, Kaylyn Miller, and Sabriel Holland, by several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Monday June 17, 2019 from 5pm-7pm at Loudon Funeral Home with a funeral service to follow at 7pm with Rev. Phillip Thompson officiating. Graveside services will be held Tuesday June 18, 2019 at 10am at Sweetwater Memory Gardens. Loudon Funeral Home and Cremations is honored to serve the Woody family.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 16, 2019