Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
865-523-4999
Mary Everett

Mary Everett Obituary
Mary Everett

Knoxville - Mary Ellen Everett - age 91 of Knoxville passed away peacefully Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at home. She was an employee of Palm Beach Co. for over 40 years. She was a member of New Harvest Church of God. Momma touched so many people with her kind heart and sweet nature; she never met a stranger. Preceded in death by husband, Leon Everett; daughter, Teresa Delk; son, Robert Everett; parents, George W. and Stella E. Cody; brothers, Don, Dewey, Jerry Cody; and sisters, Ruth Fowler and Shirley Cody. Survived by sons, Gary (Denise) and Darrell Everett; brother, George W. (Betty) Cody, Jr.; sisters, Linda (Clarence) Cloninger and Jewell (Howard) Lanier; and numerous grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Special thanks to Cynthia Press, granddaughter, for all her loving care. The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 PM Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Bridges Funeral Home with the funeral service at 7:00 PM with Pastor Charlie Reynolds officiating. Family and friends will meet 12:45 PM Sunday at Roseberry Cemetery for a 1:00 PM interment. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019
