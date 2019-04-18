Services
Unity Mortuary
1425 McCalla Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37915
(865) 637-8811
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
11:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Bentley Street Christian Church, D.O.C.
417 Bentley Street
Mary Frances Blevins, born October 28, 1947, was suddenly called to be with the Lord on April 13, 2019 surrounded by her son, granddaughter, grandson & great-grandson.

Mary joins in resting her grandparents: J.B & Flora Berry; mother, Frances Joiner; father, George Lowe, Sr.; brother, George Lowe Jr.; sisters: Patricia "Tish" & Dorothy Lowe;

nephews: Anthony & Desean Lowe; and niece, Tine Louise. She was the oldest of seven siblings.

She leaves to cherish her memories her husband, Fred Blevins; sons: Calvin Jr. & George Cunningham; father of sons, Calvin Cunningham, Sr.; sisters: Ruth Phelps-Houston, Christine & Annie Blevins; brothers-in-law: Leon & James Blevins; as well as seven grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, six nieces & nephews, other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, April 20, 2019 from 11:00-11:30 AM with the Celebration of Life Service to follow at Bentley Street Christian Church, D.O.C. (417 Bentley Street), where Rev. Dr. Alvin H. Smith is Pastor and Pastor Shawn Angel (Absolute Word Church) will be the Eulogist.

Arrangements made with integrity by Unity Mortuary. Mrs. Blevins's guestbook can be signed on-line at www.unitymortuary.com and www.legacy.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2019
