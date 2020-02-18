|
|
Mary Frances Boyd
Rockwood - Mary Frances Davis Boyd, age 96 of Lenoir City, TN, passed away on February 18th, 2020, after losing her battle with Alzheimer's disease. Frances was born on January 2nd, 1924 to Arthur C. and Molly Dimple King Davis, both of Rockwood, TN. Frances lived most of her life in Rockwood, where she graduated from Rockwood High School and where she was always proud to have been selected as one of the school's first Drum Majorettes with the High School Marching Band. Frances met and fell in love with Joseph Bowers Boyd, also of Rockwood, while he was home on leave from the U.S. Air Force during World War II. Following a whirlwind courtship, she traveled by train to California where Joseph was newly stationed as an Air Force Pilot in Ontario, Canada. They were married the day after her arrival, on September 23rd, 1944 in La Verne, CA. They remained happily and devotedly married until Joseph's passing in 2012, shortly after celebrating their 68th wedding anniversary. Frances' life was dedicated to providing a wonderful, loving home for her family. This included her daughter, Betty Wilke, of Lenoir City, TN and her son Michael Boyd and wife of JoAnn of Marietta, GA. Her Grandchildren are Reverend Blair Boyd Zant and husband, Reverend Will Zant, of Atlanta, GA, Ryan Boyd and wife Diane of Atlanta, and Noelle Boyd of Marietta, GA. Her two great-granddaughters are Katie and Bethany Zant. Frances was preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband, and her son-in-law Steve Wilke. Brothers and sister preceding Frances in death are James Arthur Davis, Lillian Davis Long, and Thomas King Davis.
Frances was truly loved and adored by her family and will be missed. Comfort is found in knowing she lived a full and satisfying life.
The family is grateful for the attentive, loving care given their Mother and Grandmother by the staff of U.T. Home Hospice and Shannondale Healthcare, as well as special home caregivers Lauren and Kandie. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to your local Alzheimer's/Dementia foundation.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, February 22nd from 12:00pm - 2:00pm at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, TN. Funeral service will follow at 2:00pm with Rev. Blair Boyd Zant & Rev. Will Zant officiating. Graveside and interment service will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mary Frances Davis Boyd
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 18 to Feb. 20, 2020