Mary Frances Jones Roberts
Harriman, TN
Mary "Frances" Jones (Granny) Roberts, age 95, of Harriman, passed away Friday, February 15, 2019 at Life Care Center of Rhea County. Frances was born in Oneida, TN and later moved to Harriman and resided in the Swan Pond Community. She worked as a cook at Emory Heights Elementary and was the owner/beautician at Frances' Beauty Shop in Swan Pond.
She is preceded in death by her husband Frank Benjamin Roberts; son, Bobby Roberts; parents, Tom and Florence Jones; brother and sisters, Dewey (Essie) Jones, Garliss (Kitty) Jones, Anna May Jones (Arthur) Rice, John Paul Jones, Bobbie D. Jones Tackett, Mattie Lee Jones (Lonnie) Keeton, and George (Grace) Jones; and grandson, Greg Willoughby.
Frances is survived by:
Children:
Frankie (Robert) Willoughby of Spring City
Martin (Judy) Roberts of Harriman
Brenda (David) Beatty of Lake Butler, FL
Martha Roberts of Harriman
Grandchildren: Tim (Debbie) Willoughby, Chris (Shan) Willoughby, Jamie Willoughby, Michelle Roberts, Benji (Kimberly) Roberts, Owen (Allyson) Beatty, Garrett (Sarah) Beatty, and Marissa Roberts
Great Grandchildren: Kimberly Townsend, Stephen Neal, Jackie Carden, Baylee Willoughby, Logan Roberts, Abigail Roberts, Mason Roberts, Taylor Beatty, Maegan Beatty, Averett Beatty, Genevieve Beatty, Thomas Benjamin Taylor, Takoda Taylor, and Harley Taylor
Great-great Grandchild: James Gregory Townsend
Sister-in-law and brother-in-law: Janes Jones and Raymond Tackett
The family will receive friends at Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman on Sunday, February 17, 2019, from 2-4 p.m. Funeral services will follow at 4 p.m. with Mason Goodman and Greg Kelly officiating. Burial will be on Monday, February 18, 2019, 9 a.m., in Kingston Memorial Gardens with her grandsons serving as honorary pallbearers. Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman is serving the Roberts' Family.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 17, 2019