Kyker Funeral Homes
430 Morgan Avenue
Harriman, TN 37748
(865) 882-1515
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Kyker Funeral Homes
430 Morgan Avenue
Harriman, TN 37748
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
4:00 PM
Kyker Funeral Homes
430 Morgan Avenue
Harriman, TN 37748
Burial
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
9:00 AM
Kingston Memorial Gardens
Mary Frances Jones Roberts Obituary
Mary Frances Jones Roberts

Harriman, TN

Mary "Frances" Jones (Granny) Roberts, age 95, of Harriman, passed away Friday, February 15, 2019 at Life Care Center of Rhea County. Frances was born in Oneida, TN and later moved to Harriman and resided in the Swan Pond Community. She worked as a cook at Emory Heights Elementary and was the owner/beautician at Frances' Beauty Shop in Swan Pond.

She is preceded in death by her husband Frank Benjamin Roberts; son, Bobby Roberts; parents, Tom and Florence Jones; brother and sisters, Dewey (Essie) Jones, Garliss (Kitty) Jones, Anna May Jones (Arthur) Rice, John Paul Jones, Bobbie D. Jones Tackett, Mattie Lee Jones (Lonnie) Keeton, and George (Grace) Jones; and grandson, Greg Willoughby.

Frances is survived by:

Children:

Frankie (Robert) Willoughby of Spring City

Martin (Judy) Roberts of Harriman

Brenda (David) Beatty of Lake Butler, FL

Martha Roberts of Harriman

Grandchildren: Tim (Debbie) Willoughby, Chris (Shan) Willoughby, Jamie Willoughby, Michelle Roberts, Benji (Kimberly) Roberts, Owen (Allyson) Beatty, Garrett (Sarah) Beatty, and Marissa Roberts

Great Grandchildren: Kimberly Townsend, Stephen Neal, Jackie Carden, Baylee Willoughby, Logan Roberts, Abigail Roberts, Mason Roberts, Taylor Beatty, Maegan Beatty, Averett Beatty, Genevieve Beatty, Thomas Benjamin Taylor, Takoda Taylor, and Harley Taylor

Great-great Grandchild: James Gregory Townsend

Sister-in-law and brother-in-law: Janes Jones and Raymond Tackett

The family will receive friends at Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman on Sunday, February 17, 2019, from 2-4 p.m. Funeral services will follow at 4 p.m. with Mason Goodman and Greg Kelly officiating. Burial will be on Monday, February 18, 2019, 9 a.m., in Kingston Memorial Gardens with her grandsons serving as honorary pallbearers. Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman is serving the Roberts' Family.

www.kykerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 17, 2019
