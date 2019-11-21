|
Mary Frances McCormack Tankersley
Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 23, 2019, at 2:00 p.m., at Bookwalter United Methodist Church, 4218 Central Avenue Pike, Knoxville, for Mary Frances McCormack Tankersley, age 79, who died November 21, 2019. Rev. Stephen K. Doyal will officiate.
"Frances," as she was called, was born in Giles County in 1940 and was a graduate of the University of Tennessee at Knoxville. She was employed as an accountant and later was a homemaker.
Frances was a lifelong member of the United Methodist Church, attending a local church no matter where she lived. She was an enthusiastic choir member who sang alto and looked forward to performing with the orchestral ensemble in the annual Easter and Christmas cantatas.
She was an accomplished quilter and a member of various quilt guilds throughout the years. She taught quilting classes and won a number of ribbons and awards for her designs, many of them original, at fairs and quilt shows. She also enjoyed cross-stitching.
Frances loved cats and had many of them throughout her lifetime. In her later years, she named them after presidents and first ladies, but only those whose political views suited her.
Frances is survived by her husband of 57 years, N. Frank Tankersley of Knoxville; three children, Amye Tankersley King (Michael) of Knoxville, Brian Tankersley (Janette Burgin) of Knoxville, and John Tankersley (Marta) of Seattle, Washington; three grandchildren, John "Jack" King of Washington, D.C., Samuel King of Knoxville, and Baker Tankersley of Knoxville; and one brother, John McCormack (Jan) of Athens, Georgia. Frances was preceded in death by her parents, Martha Stevenson McCormack and George Edward McCormack, and many beloved cats.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you honor Frances's memory by adopting a stray cat or, for those allergic to cats or who consider themselves "dog people," by making a donation to Young-Williams Animal Center, 3201 Division Street, Knoxville, 37919.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019