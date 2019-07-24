|
Mary Frances Pierce Galyon
South Knoxville - Mary Frances Pierce Galyon, age 86, of South Knoxville, passed away Monday July 22, 2019. She was a longtime member of Valley Grove Baptist Church. She worked for local Pharmacies for 37 years.
Survivors: Husband of 64 years: Mayford Galyon, Daughter: Vivian Slusher and husband John, Son: Tim Galyon and wife Maria, Grandchildren: Kelli Walters and husband Donnie, Derek Slusher and wife Jessica, Casey Murphy and husband Cody, and Grace Galyon, Great Grandchildren: Zeke Walters, Peyton Slusher, Vivie Walters, and Logan Slusher and Several nieces and nephews
A special thanks to her niece Kathy Callahan for her loving care of Frances.
In lieu of flowers you can donate to Valley Grove Baptist Church Children's Ministries 9000 Old Sevierville Pike, Knoxville, TN 37920.
Funeral service 7 PM Thursday at Valley Grove Baptist Church with Pastor Keith Vaughan officiating. Family and friends will meet 1 PM Friday at Highland South Cemetery for graveside services and interment. The family will receive friends 4-6:45PM Thursday at Valley Grove Baptist Church. Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour 122 Peacock Court, Seymour, TN 37865 is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from July 24 to July 25, 2019