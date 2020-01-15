Services
Weatherford Mortuary
158 S Jefferson Cir
Oak Ridge, TN 37830
(865) 482-2464
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Weatherford Mortuary
158 S Jefferson Cir
Oak Ridge, TN 37830
Funeral
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
1:00 PM
Weatherford Mortuary
158 S Jefferson Cir
Oak Ridge, TN 37830
Mary Frances Tolliver

Mary Frances Tolliver Obituary
Mary Frances Tolliver

Oak Ridge - Mary Frances Greene Tolliver, 90, passed away in company of her family Wednesday, January 14. A longtime resident of Oak Ridge, Mary Frances is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Greg and Glenda Tolliver; two granddaughters, Katie Jones of Knoxville and Abigail Tolliver of Oak Ridge; nephew, Rev. Benic Hampton of Maryville and his family: Debbie, Chris and Kristen Hampton and Corey and Heather Mounce.

Mary Frances was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Clayton Berdell Tolliver; parents, Charles and Velma (Tester) Greene; and her sister and brother-in-law, Betty Jane and Benic Preston Hampton, Sr.

The theme of Mary Frances early years was survival. She arrived in 1929, impossibly tiny, two-months premature. Her childhood spanned the Great Depression and the war years. She credited surviving in a time of scarcity to the grace of God, the hard-working hands and resourcefulness of her family, and the nurture of practicing Christians in the Presbyterian and Baptist churches she attended in Blowing Rock, North Carolina and Elizabethton, Tennessee.

It was a childhood filled to the minute with work. She later purposely tried to learn relaxation and said she "could not get the hang," as though she were trying to imitate a difficult dance step. As a kid, she and her elder sister learned to manage their home while their mother took on multiple jobs: nursing in a clinic, cleaning, making butter to sell door-to-door, factory work. Mary Frances followed the pattern of her mom's efforts, studious and excelling in school and later working as a secretary for banks, churches, and as executive assistant to several managers in the various federal facilities in Oak Ridge. She earned a professional certification, adapted to the advent of computers, and kept working until age 70. Sometimes at 87, she would ponder applying for another job. She missed working.

The hallmark of Mary Frances' life was faithfulness and attention to duty. She and Berdell were early and faithful members of Robertsville Baptist. If the doors were open, both were present in support. She taught Sunday School classes for more than 50 years and gave much of her time to the myriad tasks around a church that "somebody ought to do": chairing the Personnel Committee and Trustees. She managed the restoration of the church sanctuary after a fire. People could always count on Mary Frances to ask questions and keep going until a project was finished. In retirement years she kept her skills in use as a volunteer on the City of Oak Ridge Personnel Advisory Committee.

The family wishes to thank the staff of Ben Atchley State Veterans Home for the diligent, excellent care provided in Mary Frances' last two months.

The family will receive friends Friday, January 17, 2020 from Noon to 1pm at Weatherford Mortuary. The funeral will begin at 1pm with Dr. Brian Scott officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Ridge Memorial Park.

Memorials made in Mrs. Tolliver's memory can be made to Robertsville Baptist Church, 251 Robertsville Road, Oak Ridge, TN 37830. A online guest book can be signed at www.weatherfordmortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020
