Mary Geneva Clemons Wilson
Jacksonville - Mary Geneva Clemons Wilson, born January 23, 1953 to the late Geneva Gardner and Henry Clemons, gained her wings on Saturday, January 4, 2020.
A Jacksonville, Florida native; she was a graduate of Stanton High School where she was apart of the National Honor Society. She began her college journey at Florida Junior College where she earned her Associates in Art Studies. Later she was accepted to University of North Florida, where she earned her Bachelor's degree in Sociology, which lead to her job opportunity as former Mayor of Jacksonville, FL, Hans Tanzler's Administrative Assistant. She finished her educational journey with a Master's degree in Public Administration.
She worked in Jacksonville serving the community for many years. In 1991 Mary accepted a job for the U.S. Housing and Urban Development in Knoxville, Tennessee under Ginny Peck. She later became the Field Office Director. She served U.S. Housing and Urban Development for 28 years and loved every moment of it, unfortunately she was forced into retirement due to the progression of her cancer.
Mary was a faithful member of Mount Olive Baptist Church under the leadership of Reverend Dr. Kelly Miller Smith Jr. In her latter days, she attended Freedom Fellowship Christian Church under the leadership of Reverend Derrick Wakefield.
Preceded in death by her brother, Norris Clemons and stepmother, Helen Clemons. She leaves her love and legacy to her children; Ashley Wilson, Keith Wilson, TJ Wilson and devoted daughter Jessica Wilson; grandchildren, Maliyah Wilson, Jordan Stinson, and Riley Wilson; siblings, Henry Clemons and Dennis Clemons and a host of devoted friends.
Wednesday, January 15, 2020, the family will receive friends from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. with funeral service to follow at Freedom Fellowship Christian Church, 4027 Papermill Drive, Knoxville, TN. Pastor Derrick Wakefield officiating. Saturday, January 18, 2020, Ms. Wilson may be viewed from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at James Graham Mortuary Chapel, 3631 Montcrief Road, Jacksonville, FL then proceed to Evergreen Cemetery for a graveside service. Professional arrangements entrusted to Patton Funeral Home, Brian L. Buckmon, LFD 1-800-824-8283 or www.pattonfuneralhome1962.com and assisted by James Graham Mortuary, Inc. (904) 766-0436.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020