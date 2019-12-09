|
Mary Gettys Peckels
Knoxville - Mary Gettys Peckels, most recently of Huntersville, NC, and a longtime resident of Knoxville, TN, passed away December 6, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. Molly was a member of St. Mark Catholic Church and the Colonial Dames.
"Molly" is survived by her husband Robert M. Peckels, Jr; daughter Mary P. Morrison and her husband John of Ft. Walton Beach, FL; son Robert M. Peckels, III of Southern Pines, NC; sisters Catherine Gettys and Rose Hust of Knoxville, Anne and Bart Brownell of Maple Glen, PA; and numerous nieces and nephews. Molly and Robert recently celebrated their 41st wedding anniversary. She was preceded in death by her parents James and Jane Gettys of Knoxville, TN, sister Jennie and brother-in-law Ivey Rogers of Danville, VA.
Molly dedicated herself to education as a third grade teacher at Sacred Heart Cathedral School. Her love of reading, the ocean, and flowers led to involvement in multiple fields. She was a board member for the Laguna Ocean Foundation, a tidepool docent, Reading Director at Chapman University, and author of many books on tide pools, sea turtles, and bees. She was a devoted volunteer for Hospice throughout her life, supplying personally arranged bouquets to terminally ill patients. She created initiatives in her garden clubs in Texas and California to support these efforts, which continue today.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, December 12, from 5-6:45pm at Rose Mortuary, Mann Heritage Chapel, to conclude with a Rosary.
Her Funeral Mass will be at Sacred Heart Cathedral at 10 o'clock in the morning on Friday, December, 13 2019, with Father David Boettner officiating. Interment will follow at Highland Memorial Cemetery.
In Molly's memory, donations to St. Mary Catholic School, 110 Robinwood Dr., Fort Walton Beach, Fl, 32548, would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences may be made at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 9 to Dec. 12, 2019