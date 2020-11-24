1/1
Mary Guzman Mettler
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Guzman Mettler

Knoxville - Mary Guzman Mettler, age 83 of Knoxville, and formerly of Raleigh NC and Austin Texas, passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center. Mary was a Catholic, and was a Teacher's Aide for English as a Second Language at Farmington Woods Elementary School in Cary, NC. She was fluent in Spanish, and helped children learn English. Mary is preceded in death by her husband Lawrence E. Mettler; mother, Delfina Guzman, and sister Estefana Guzman. She is survived by her son Scott Mettler and daughter-in-law Felicia Mettler; daughter Tanya Alles and son-in-law Dennis Alles; grandchildren: Della Alles, Elena Alles, Peyton Mettler, Presley Mettler and Parker Mettler. Mary was loved by three special friends: Bonnie O'Connor, JoAnn Wallace and Shirley Ihnen. As well, special thanks is given to the healthcare heroes of Ft. Sanders Regional Medical Center who tirelessly fought to treat Mary; especially Crystal, the IMU Nurse who was so very kind to our family at her passing. Due to the Covid-19, no public service will scheduled. A private inurnment service will be held at Raleigh Memorial in the Spring of 2021. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made in Mary's name to the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org On-line condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com Arrangements by Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel
6200 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37919
(865) 588-8578
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved