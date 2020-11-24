Mary Guzman Mettler
Knoxville - Mary Guzman Mettler, age 83 of Knoxville, and formerly of Raleigh NC and Austin Texas, passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center. Mary was a Catholic, and was a Teacher's Aide for English as a Second Language at Farmington Woods Elementary School in Cary, NC. She was fluent in Spanish, and helped children learn English. Mary is preceded in death by her husband Lawrence E. Mettler; mother, Delfina Guzman, and sister Estefana Guzman. She is survived by her son Scott Mettler and daughter-in-law Felicia Mettler; daughter Tanya Alles and son-in-law Dennis Alles; grandchildren: Della Alles, Elena Alles, Peyton Mettler, Presley Mettler and Parker Mettler. Mary was loved by three special friends: Bonnie O'Connor, JoAnn Wallace and Shirley Ihnen. As well, special thanks is given to the healthcare heroes of Ft. Sanders Regional Medical Center who tirelessly fought to treat Mary; especially Crystal, the IMU Nurse who was so very kind to our family at her passing. Due to the Covid-19, no public service will scheduled. A private inurnment service will be held at Raleigh Memorial in the Spring of 2021. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made in Mary's name to the Alzheimer's Association
