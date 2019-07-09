|
Mary Harris Gillespie
Knoxville - Mary Harris Gillespie, aged 91, of Knoxville, passed away on July 4, 2019. Mary was born on June 30, 1928 to Lum and Lillian Dewine Harris. She graduated high school from Fairfax Hall in Waynesboro, VA, then attended the University of Tennessee where she was a member of Alpha Omicron Pi sorority. She was also a member of the Knoxville Junior League, Girls Cotillion, 9 O'Clock Cotillion, and The Knoxville Garden Club.
Mary was a charter member of Sacred Heart Cathedral. She was involved with St. Ann's Guild, and very active with the altar guild. In 2000 she helped to revitalize the Flower Guild and mentored many floral enthusiasts. Mary was also a co-chair of the 1965 Dogwood Arts Festival.
Mary had energy and a zest for living that sometimes exhausted her children. She has left us with wonderful memories of summers at Pawleys Island, picnics in the Smokies, and the cold mountain water of Elkmont. She had a great sense of humor and was never shy to share her opinion on any topic. She loved flowers, gardening, reading, her Supper Club, sports, especially, the Volunteers of Tennessee. Above all, she loved her children, adored her grandchildren, and found pure delight in her great grandchildren. We are left to cherish her "joie de vivre." It was so fitting she departed us on the 4th of July, as she was a true Patriot and for those who knew her a real firecracker!
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, brother Dan Harris, sister Josephine Harris Moses, and grandson Justin Gillespie. She is survived by daughters Molly Davis (Steve), Eleanor Cunningham (Tom) of Richmond, VA; sons Searle (Sandy), and John (Sherra); grandchildren Elizabeth Dietrich, Charles Davis, Houston, TX, Timothy Davis, Jackson, WY, Kara Gillespie Bledsoe, Nell Cunningham, Arlington, VA, Claire and Katie Cunningham, Richmond, VA, and Jack Gillespie, Richmond, VA; five great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to express their thanks to Brenda Morgan, Amy Bentley M.D., Traci Radar, and Diane Fair for their kindness and care of our Mother.
Friday July 12, visitation with family will be held from 9-10 am in the Narthex (Vestibule) of Sacred Heart Cathedral, followed by a funeral Mass. Private burial at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Sacred Heart Cathedral, c/o Mary Mac Wilson, 417 Erin Dr, Knoxville, TN 37919 or Interfaith Health Clinic, 315 Gill Ave., Knoxville, TN 37917. Online condolences may be sent to www.rosemortuary.com. The book will be available to sign at Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from July 9 to July 11, 2019