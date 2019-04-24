Services
Berry Highland Memorial
5315 KINGSTON PIKE
Knoxville, TN 37919
(865) 588-0567
Mary Helen Anderson, age 90, of Dandridge, Tennessee passed away peacefully on Sunday morning "Easter", on April 21, 2019. Mary was a faithful Baptist Christian.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Cecil E. Anderson, Sr.; daughter, Nancy D. Reinhart; parents, William H. Arthur and Grace Phelps; step-father, Vernon Phelps; brother, Earl Phelps (Red); sister-in-law, Anna Phelps (Sue); and sister, Pearl McReynolds.

She is survived by her sons, Cecil (Pam), Mark (Linda), Mike (Velina); brother, Bill Phelps (Gina); sister, Hazel Cole (Bob); nine grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the staff of Jefferson County Nursing Home, several caregivers and especially Wilma Reneau who treated her as her own sister; and special friend Gene Kirk.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 pm on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Berry Highland Memorial, 5315 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919. A Funeral Service officiated by Dax Anderson, Sr. (grandson) will follow at 7:00 pm. The family will meet at 12:30pm on Friday, April 26 at Berry Highland Memorial Funeral Home and will go in procession to the Graveside Service in the Veteran's Garden of Honor at Berry Highland Memorial Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Cecil Anderson, Jr., Mark Anderson, Mike Anderson, Bill Phelps, Dax Anderson, Sr., and David Fields.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Mary's name to Alzheimer's Tennessee. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.berryhighlandmemorial.com for the Anderson family.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2019
