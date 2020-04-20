|
|
Mary Helen Davis Howard
Loudon - Mary Helen Davis Howard, age 75 of Loudon, passed away on April 20, 2020. Helen was preceded in death by parents, Austin and Beulah Davis; daughter, Robin Markowicz; sister, Carolyn Summitt; brothers, Joe, Gene, and Hugh B. Davis. She is survived by husband, Robert Howard; daughter, Velva Crass and husband, Donny; son-in-law, Jerry Markowicz and wife, Jaime; grandchildren, Brent Crass, Lindsay Farber and husband, Brandon, Kristen Bickerstaff and husband, Josh, Brody Markowicz and Zane Scates; great grandchildren, Emma Grace and Eli Collis and Grady Crass; sisters in law, Janie Davis, Violet Davis, and Sarah Davis; brother in law, Bill Summitt; and best friend, Carolyn Davis. Special thanks to Amedisys Hospice of Sweetwater and Lori McKinney for your help and compassion shown to our family. Graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at New Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery. Online condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.loudonfuneralhome.net. Loudon Funeral Home and Cremations is serving the Howard family.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020