High Funeral Home - MCMINNVILLE
101 College St.
McMinnville, TN 37110
(931) 473-2137
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Liberty Cumberland Presbyterian Church
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
3:00 PM
Liberty Cumberland Presbyterian Church
McMinnville, TN
Interment
Following Services
Liberty Cemetery
Warren County, TN
Mary Helen Neal Daniel


1932 - 2019
Mary Helen Neal Daniel Obituary
Mary Helen Neal Daniel

Knoxville - Mary Helen Neal Daniel, age 86, a Knoxville, TN resident and McMinnville, TN native was born November 23, 1932 in Adairville, KY and passed away July 27, 2019 in West Hills Health and Rehab following a brief illness.

She was a decorator with B&P Lamp Supply, a lifelong member of Liberty Cumberland Presbyterian Church in McMinnville, attended First Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Knoxville, and was the daughter of the late Calvin and Madge Hinkley Riggs Neal. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 62 years, B. F. Daniel, and sister, Ruth Neal McReynolds.

She is survived by 3 daughters and sons-in-law, Jan and Mack Willhite of Sparta, TN, Lesa and Mike Medley of Knoxville, TN, and Leslie and Kilian Ludlow of Johns Creek, GA; 8 grandchildren, Danielle and Justin Barnes of Rock Island, TN, Janielle Willhite and fiancé David Allen of Sparta, TN, Coady Willhite of Sparta, TN, Daniel Medley of Chattanooga, TN, Zachary Medley of Knoxville, TN, Grayce, Ren and Riggs Ludlow of Johns Creek, GA.

Funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. (CDT) Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Liberty Cumberland Presbyterian Church in McMinnville, TN with Harry Green and Mike Wilkinson officiating. Interment will follow in Liberty Cemetery, Warren County, TN. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service Tuesday at Liberty Cumberland Presbyterian Church.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Liberty Cemetery Association. Online condolences may be made at www.highfuneralhome.com.

High Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, McMinnville, TN (931)473-2137.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 30, 2019
