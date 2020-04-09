Services
Loudon - Mary Ann (Payne) Henline, age 85 of Loudon, passed away Wednesday, April 08, 2020. Mary was the 13th child born to the late Floyd Ebenezer and Maude (Hein) Payne in Mascot, TN. Mary was of the Baptist faith. She grew up in Mascot and was employed in the janitorial department at Y-12 for 29 years. She was a talented seamstress who loved making her own clothes and quilting. She was a member of the Clinton chapter of the Eastern Star. In addition to her parents, she was preceded by 11 siblings. Survivors include her sons, Billy E. Henline, Loudon, Floyd R. Henline, CA and Carl D. Henline, NC; 7 grandchildren and several great grandchildren; sister, Juanita Trout, Mascot. Private graveside services will be held Friday in Woodhaven Memorial Gardens. Please leave online condolences at the funeral home website: www.mcgillclick.com. McGill Click Funerals & Cremations, 1366 Hwy 72 N, Loudon.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020
