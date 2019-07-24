Services
Berry Highland Memorial
5315 KINGSTON PIKE
Knoxville, TN 37919
(865) 588-0567
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Graveside service
Following Services
Highland Memorial Cemetery
Mary Strange Henson, born October 17, 1925, passed away July 20, 2019. She was the epitome of a loving wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend. Mary graduated from Farragut High School with the class of 1943 and was a proud member of the basketball team. She was blessed to have many neighbors and friends that she cherished like family. To the end of her days she was more concerned with the well-being of others than of her own.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Walter L. Strange and Fannie Mary Rudder Strange, her husband, John Boyd Henson, Jr., brothers, Leslie Strange and James Strange and twin sister, Martha Strange Fox.

She is survived by sons John and wife Bonnie, Ron and wife Rita, grandson Ian Henson and a host of nieces and nephews. She loved all of us unconditionally. We will miss her very much.

Mary was a faithful member of West Haven Baptist Church, 5651 Matlock Dr., Knoxville TN 37921. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to her church or to a worthy charity of your choosing.

We sincerely appreciate and respect all the hard working men and women who have provided genuine care to Mary, and to us.

The family will receive friends at Berry highland Memorial on Thursday, July 25, 2019 from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm. A graveside service in Highland Memorial Cemetery will follow immediately afterwards.

Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 24, 2019
