Mary Holley Pressley
Mary Holley Pressley

Knoxville - Mary Holley Pressley, age 88, of Knoxville, TN passed into the arms of her Savior at home on Sunday September 13, 2020 with Rev. George Pressley, her husband of 67 years, by her side.

Mary was the daughter of the late Ira and Iva Mae Holley. She served alongside George in his ministry at North Knoxville Church of God for 60 years. At church she could be found singing for her Lord from the heart with a smile on her face and keeping time by clapping the hymnal. She was a mother to all those who came in the doors of the church, welcoming them with a loving heart. She rejoiced for all who were saved by God's grace. She enjoyed having a good time, a good laugh and good food! Mamaw loved playing Uno with her seven grandkids.

She is survived by husband, Rev. George Pressley; children: Greg Pressley (Bitsy), Larry Pressley (Angela), Tammy Slagle (Ken) all of Knoxville. She was most proud of her seven grandchildren: Ran Pressley (Erin), Ben Pressley (Margo), Beth Kennedy (Brandon) all of Knoxville, Nick Pressley (Mandy) of Sarasota FL, Brad Pressley (Brittany) of Indianapolis IN, Trent Slagle (Ashley) of Knoxville and Trevor Slagle of Knoxville who is currently residing in Thailand. She is also survived by her 8 beautiful great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews and her brother-in-law, Ralph Pressley (Della) of Powell.

She was preceded in death by her beloved sister and best friend, Joann Henderson (Vern); brothers: Charles Holley (Barbara), Paul Holley (Janette), and Bill Holley (Jeanie); mother-in- law, Myrtle Pressley and sister-in-law, Helen Riggs (Lee).

A visitation will be held from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Berry Highland Memorial Chapel located at 5315 Kingston Pike in Knoxville, TN 37919. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Berry Highland Memorial Cemetery at the same address.




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sep. 13 to Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Berry Highland Memorial
SEP
16
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Berry Highland Memorial Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Berry Highland Memorial
5315 KINGSTON PIKE
Knoxville, TN 37919
8655880567
