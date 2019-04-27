|
|
Mary House
Farragut, TN
Mary Eppes Murrian House, 93 years old of Farragut, TN, passed away on April 25, 2019. She was born May 7, 1925, in Chattanooga, TN. When she was six weeks old, her parents moved to Knoxville where she spent her entire life.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, William M. House. Also, her first husband, Albert Kinzel Murrian, a Navy pilot, was lost in the Pacific area during World War II. She was also preceded in death by her parents Mary Gilbert Eppes and Clarence Edward Eppes, two sisters Harriet Cunningham and Lucy Ann McClendon.
She is survived by her sons Robert P. Murrian (Sue) and William E. House (Delight); daughter Diane Rule (Gunby); seven grandchildren Kim Pierce, Jennifer Miller, Jeff House, Jacki Kellogg, Meghan House, Albert Murrian, Sam Murrian; 9 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild.
Mary attended the University of Tennessee and was a
member of Alpha Delta Pi sorority. She was a member of 1st Baptist Church Knoxville and 1st Baptist Church Concord where she was in the Sherman Patterson Sunday School Class. She is past president of the Akima Club and remained a sustaining member. Her many friends sustained her through her interests in several ways. She was a long time member of the Village Green Garden Club, a volunteer in the Folk Life Museum in Farragut for many years and she loved playing bridge in several clubs.
A Memorial Service to celebrate Mary's life will be held on Wednesday, May 1st at Rose Mann Heritage Chapel at 3:00pm, with Rev. Steve Peek officiating. Receiving of Friends will precede at 2:00pm. A Private Family Interment will be held at Greenwood Cemetery. A special thanks to the wonderful staff at NHC Farragut. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that
memorial contributions be made to 1st Baptist Knoxville TV Ministry or 1st Baptist Concord Missionary Program or NHC Farragut. Online condolences may be made at rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2019