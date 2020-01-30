|
Mary Hoyt
Maryville, TN - Mary Ruth Hoyt of Maryville, TN, was welcomed home by her Lord and many loved ones on January 27, after a long life of faith, learning, and service.
Mary Ruth was born on August 13, 1921, to James Wells Hoyt, Sr. and Ruth Browne Hoyt in Tullahoma, TN. After graduating from Maryville High School in 1939, she went on to earn a degree in English from Maryville College in 1943.
After graduation, she began a lifelong career as an Administrative Assistant for the Aluminum Company of America. She served ALCOA capably for 41 years with a broadening scope of responsibilities until her retirement in 1986.
A woman who loved the diversity of world cultures, Mary Ruth became a seasoned traveler, exploring every continent except Antarctica. She delighted family, friends, and community groups with slide shows of her travels, inspiring many to their own adventures and to a deeper appreciation of art, architecture, religion, geography, and the many various expressions of the human spirit.
Mary Ruth was a member of the American Association of University Women, weekly volunteer and member of Friends of the Blount County Library since 1958, previous board member of Child and Family Services, volunteer with the Community Benefit Sale at New Providence Presbyterian Church, and a member and elder of Highland Presbyterian Church since its organization in 1953.
Mary Ruth is predeceased by her parents; her sister, Elizabeth Stone Hoyt; her brothers, James Wells Hoyt, Jr. and William Andes Hoyt; and her nephew, Van Tarvin Hoyt. She is lovingly remembered by her niece Lace Hoyt (John) Stevens, nephew William Andes (Susan) Hoyt, Jr., and niece, Brenda Griffin Hoyt. Mary Ruth will also be dearly remembered by her great nephews and nieces, Michael (Nicole) Hoyt, James (Sarah) and Carl (Adrienne) Stevens, and Jennifer and Christina Ruth Hoyt; and her great nieces and nephews, Langley Ruth and James Hoyt, Morgan McNeil and Elizabeth Stevens, and Ethan Simonen and Paige Stevens.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 1, at 2pm, at Highland Presbyterian Church, with Rev. Dr. Dwyn Mounger officiating. Reception following. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Highland Presbyterian Church, Blount County Friends of the Library, or the Community Benefit Sale at New Providence Presbyterian Church.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 30 to Feb. 1, 2020